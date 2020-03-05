Is It Kylie Jenner Is Shaking! Selena Gomez announces her own line of cosmetics | TRIBUNE

United States Of America.- The famous singer and actress,

Selena Gomezon your account

Instagram showed that the

summer this 2020

published your own

cosmetics series,

Rare Beautywith

angry your millions of fans.

An hour ago, Selena the excitement of their fans did ‘burst’, because she revealed that she prepared for two years, their own line of cosmetics, which he called a Rare Beauty.

It will be recalled that in august 2019, said the interpreter

Wolves was the entry into the world of make-up and

you would the competition Kylie Jennerthat keeps a good friendship as a result of infidelity

Justin Bieber with a socialite.

Gomez with non-specific, the exact date, but noted that the Rare Beauty of the General public will be available by the summer of 2020.

Oh, guys, I have been working on this particular project for two years, and I can officially say that Rare Beauty launches in stores @sephora in North America this summer! @Rarebeauty and part of our beautiful community. Here is a small preview. There is more to share, And I can’t wait,” said Selena.