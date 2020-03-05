Jair, jair bolsonaro, you will be notified of the DIFFERENCES for more transparency about “the shame of the mark of zero” – 11/10/2019

The President, Jair, jair bolsonaro (PSL) has today, to the party for more transparency on the evening. The letter was addressed to the President of the national icon, Luciano Bivar, who promotes the exchange of one form or another, with jair bolsonaro.

The text was signed by jair bolsonaro, and more than 19 members, the lawyers, you will have to Kufa, Admar Gonzaga and a Great day for Julia, there is also the DIFFERENCES to the advantage of the far-left and the OCP (the party for the cause of the workers), in relation to the transparency compares.

The document States that the accounts for many of the DIFFERENCES are in a grave state of things”. For the support of the Congressman cited a plan by the government transparency in the party, on the 12th of March in the year 2018.

“The advantage of the figure placed last in the series, shows the shameful mark of ZERO, on the side of the OCP”, they write.

Jair bolsonaro and the other politicians also point out that the allocation of the budget of the Fund is a party is planned for this year is$ 810 million euros , of which the PSL will receive$ 110 million. According to the document, the value is more than 20 times the amount of money of jair bolsonaro in the campaign for the election in the year 2018 (Us$ arachidic 4.39 million).

“In the same year, the PSL has raised$ 9 million from the Fund for election, and$ 9 million from the Fund to the party. The striking success of many of the DIFFERENCES in the campaign for the election in 2018, in the elected 54 deputies in the Federal is the factor that has led to a sharp increase of more than 10 times more resources to the public, that the announcement this year,” he said.

Jair bolsonaro calls on you, Regardless of the presentation of the “detail” of the 9 requests for information for the development of an independent audit.

The politicians who wrote the document.

Jair, jair bolsonaro – the President of the Republic of

Bibo Nunes, a member of the Federal

Alexandre Silva – a member of the Parliament of the Federal government

Beatriz Kicis – member of the Parliament of the Federal government

Carla Zambelli, a member of the Parliament of the Federal government

Charles Jordy, President of the Federal

Chris Tonietto – member of the Parliament of the Federal government

Daniel-Silveira – the Federal house

Eduardo jair bolsonaro – President of the Federal

The General transparency – the Federal house

Filipe de Barros, the President of the Federal

A Nantes, jair bolsonaro – senator

Cable is a Junior in the City – the Congressman is

José Guilherme Negrão industry – the Federal house

Hélio Lopes, a member of the Federal

Outrigger Peixoto, a member of the Federal

Luiz Alberto Ovando, President of the Federal

Coronel, Armando’s – deputy of the federal

Mr. Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Braganca, a member of the Federal

Black-and-Labre – President of the Federal

The European football-Sanderson – President of the Federal

Major, Victor Hugo, a member of the Federal