Jennifer Lawrence comments on leaked photos: “it’s like being raped’

The Actress Jennifer Lawrence he was interviewed in a podcast on the magazine The The Hollywood Reporterpublished on Monday, and he talked about the episode in which it was Photos, and intimate leaked when her cell phone was I was hacked. In the year 2014, there is a gap in the security system of Apple, there are a lot of accounts of celebrities being hacked has been in the cloud. The star of the franchise The Hunger Games and The X-Men. he was the only one of the women chantageadas and posted on the internet.

“When it came, it was not so incredibly bad that they take it into words,” he said. He added that he was of the guards informed, by his, that he extorted – if I don’t pay a ransom, you would have new images to his tribe. “I’ve been hurt the feeling of whole damn planet, as there was no one else in the world that you will not be able to see these intimate photos. You could be in the area, and for someone to just download them to your phone. It was something that is actually impossible to track.”

She told me that it was raised by other women, the victims of the oil spill, including the switch to Apple. “All of this would actually bring me peace, bring me back, my naked body or the Nic (the actor Nicholas Hoult, her ex-boyfriend, who also appears in the photos). I was only interested in clean, ventilated, and stating that you do not yet fully recovered.“More or less, in a year or two ago someone said that to me when I was a great role model for young girls, and I had to go to the toilet to cry, because I felt like an impostor.”

According to Jennifer, her reaction to the trauma of the leak, it was the filming of the trailer The Operation The Red Sparrowwhat poses as a sexy spy in Russia, opened in the year 2018. “It was a really, really sexual, and that has always scared me, especially after what happened with me,” he says. “When I made the film, I felt as if it was a little taken back, away from him.”