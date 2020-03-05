Jennifer Lawrence is paid the actress one of the best in the world, says Forbes

Jennifer Lawrence: it’s still at the top of the list, award-winning actress fell from 11.5% in comparison to the year 2015

Jennifer Lawrence is the actress the best paid in the world for the second year in a row, followed by Melissa McCarthy, it was reported in the journal Forbes on Tuesday evening, in the list until the end of 2016.

Jennifer, the star of the franchise, “the Hunger Games”, is of 46 million euros, before taxes, for up to 12 months as part of a large down payment for the film “the passengers”, the debut next year, it was reported, in North and South America.

The results represent a decrease of 11.5 percent compared to the year 2015.

Melissa McCarthy received a 33 million euros, almost 10 million more than this time last year, in large part because of the new version of “ghostbusters”.

Scarlett Johansson in “Captain America: Civil war”,” was third on the list with $ 25 million, which is almost 30 percent lower than in the year 2015.

Below is a list of the top 10 Actresses the best paid in the year 2016 (all figures relate to the period 1. June 2015 1. June of this year, pre-tax):

1. Jennifer Lawrence – the 46 million U.S. dollars

2. Melissa McCarthy – $ 33 million

3. Scarlett Johansson – us $ 25 million

4. Jennifer Aniston – 21-million-dollar –

5. Fan Bingbing – $ 17 Million

6. Charlize Theron – 16.5 Million Dollars

7. Amy Adams, with 13.5 million U.S. dollars

8. Julia Roberts – $ 12 Million

9. Mila Kunis – $ 11 Million

10. Deepika Padukone – us $ 10 million