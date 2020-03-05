Jennifer Lawrence to offend the locals, with the comment about the rocks and the sacred

Jennifer Lawrence, the life of the main character Katniss Everdeen in “the Hunger Games”

RIO de janeiro – the main character of the trilogy of “the Hunger Games”, Jennifer Lawrence, was heavily criticized after comments, the disrespectful about the culture of hawaii, in an interview with the BBC, on the Graham Norton show.” At the time, and scratched the actor on the butt” on the rocks as sacred, to be in the United States, while recording the scenes in the sequence of the film, in a 2012.





“It was a rock, sacred, something like that. they were old, you know?”, he said Lawrence. “And you don’t have to sit on him, it’s disrespectful to her ass to him. However, it would be filming scenes for the movie to work, with a wetsuit, and my God, and the rock was so good to scratch my ass”.

She told me that one of the stones will be dissolved, resulting in something of a landslide. “And all the locals were like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a curse!'”, she said.

To remove In the Hawaiian culture, the black sand or lava rock, which is considered a sign of bad luck, and the locals referred to as “the curse of the skin.

In social media, the Lawrence, was heavily criticized for not respecting the culture of the place. “Happy birthday to you, Jennifer Lawrence, all in Hawaii, it wants to blow you…. Next time, please be respectful of the culture that is unfamiliar to you,” wrote a Twitter user.