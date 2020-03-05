Jennifer Lopez combines her nails in his shadow for the eyes (and we LOVE)

Wear the nail Polish in the same color as the shadow the trend is, after the manicure of ‘celebrities’ like Jennifer Lopez or Selena Gomez.

Since the worldwide success of series such as”Euphoria‘or ‘Elite‘the rise of experimentation in relation to styles, make-up and ‘nail art’ (centered on the contrast of colors) has led us to try new combinations, and has, with other ‘looks’ that we are not accustomed to. The Actresses-both series have great prescriptoras and trendsbeauty‘and the primary focus of interest has to your looks and in your nails.

The fact that they have been taken, various shadow colors, ‘eyeliner’, and elaborate designsnail art‘(both within and outside of the screen) has made it that we have this fantasy as a way to try, and so, out of our routine ‘beauty‘(which consisted of make-up in natural colours, and the nails of one color).

Therefore, if we have proposals on the return to a uniform color, we ‘collide’, but also reminds us that in trends ‘beauty’ there is nothing written. And this is what happened to us with this proposal, the manicure of the ‘celebrities’, Tom Bachik, embedded in Jennifer Lopez.

THE NAILS, AS WELL AS THE EYE SHADOW, THE ‘LOOKAZO’ BY JENNIFER LOPEZ

The violet –the colors of the season– is the protagonist of this combo, but Bachik also ‘has released on the cebit’ a different sound risky (who wins the next spring), in the hands of JLo again: neon yellow.

Combine it with the shadow from the eyes, everything. What are you going to stay?