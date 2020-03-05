John Mayer would be a verse of ‘Lover’, the song by Taylor Swift | music

The release of the new album of Taylor Swift, Loverin august 2019, will mark a before and after in his career. The old Swift that he was the one or the other poison arrow your enemies in the past, the way for a hopeful and Mature, Swift downplayed all these problems.

Although she has already achieved in the past, there are faces that you were not able formed part of it, to do this with our main character forget. One of them is John Mayerin songwriter, played a romance with Swift at the time (2009), however, was not particularly good.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Mayer offered a live on Instagram in addition to Shawn Mendes, with the Swift the remix of the theme has just Lover. This is exactly the core of the excitement it has generated in social networks.

In terms of songs, the said John, that he likes, but there is a verse on the concrete does not end to convince. “That gives me a laugh, because she says, ‘We keep the lights of Christmas until January’ and I say ‘you’re crazy/a!’ Let all your Christmas lights on until January”jokes the singer.

But that’s not all, what you have added. “Let’s leave the Christmas lights on until January. And then, on the 5. January, apagaremos the lights off, put you in a box and put a label on the lights of Christmas in this box, and we will be in the attic until next December”, canturreó.

These words do not have to sit quite well, the army of fans of Taylor are of the opinion that the statements of Mayer, came up with a tone of mockery to the song of your favorite artist. In addition, they criticise the fact that her friend and colleague, Shawn has not Mendes, jumped in defense of the singer, although others are of the opinion that no obligation had to do it.

Lover part of the disc of Taylor Swift, who receives interestingly, the same title. Saw the light, that in august of 2019, becoming the third single of the seventh studio-album. Surprisingly, she speaks not from unkindness, but rather the opposite. It is a unique service from the heart to that special person with whom you share it. Everything a antónimo what is offered us in your issues from the past, one or the other to Mayer, is not now agree, with a detail of the nuva-music.

And you, what’s wrong with John?