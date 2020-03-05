Katy Perry confirmed her pregnancy in her last video (which is a song of love for Orlando Bloom)

Later, the singer released her full video ‘Never Worn White’ with what shows (for the first time) Katy Perry pregnant and it confirmed the great love that the singer feels from him. With this song, Katy expresses great fear of commitment, but he will feel prepared with the letter of the track is what, to start a happy life at the side of the person he loves, ‘Because I never know. But I would like to do well. Yes, I really want to try with you… no, I never know, but I’m standing here tonight , because I really want to say ‘Yes “.

We know that the love story between Katy and Orlando was easy, from 2016, an affair began, and despite a short breakboth decided their feelings, and move more in love than ever before. So much love, the actor from ‘pirates of the Caribbean’ it was decided that Valentine’s day was the perfect date, to marriage, to propose.

While the introduction of this new, simple confirmed your pregnancythe singer took to Instagram-Live and he spoke about the details of the birth of his firstborn: ‘There are not many things that happen in this summer, I want light, literally, but also figuratively to something that you have been waiting for”, to realize that their next album will be the same period of time.