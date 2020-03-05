Katy Perry is a chameleon artist of the pop

Shiny international artist with million of albums sold worldwide and multiple awards throughout his career.

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson was born on 25. October 1984 in Santa Barbara, California. She is the daughter of two Evangelical pastors, the descent, Portuguese, German, Irish, English, and niece of film Director and producer Frank Perry . From three to eleven years of age, he travelled through the different States already, his parents have founded churches, visited several schools and camps, religious and grew up with gospel music and singing in the Church choir-until she discovered pop music through CDs that have your friends. Studying Opera at the Academy of the West in Santa Barbara.

Many record companies rejected

You took your first album with a Christian rock five-ten years under the name Katy Hudson, the hard drive was successful. Since many record companies refused, and finally, some contracts signed,cancelled ended, because he doesn’t form of advertising to a singer, which with her style of vocal and aesthetics. But in 2007, everything began to leave, good for the, already mentioned Katy Perry when working with the record company Capitol Records and began started her discoOne of theBoys. Their promotional single, “Ur So Gay”, was used to explain how a song of Madonna, what led them to fame.

Then she pulled her single “I Kissed a Girl” won first place in the charts came from several countries and with the single “Hot N Cold” reached in the Us, number three in the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for ” Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the Grammy Awards in 2009. The singer was nominated in five categories for the MTV Video Music Awards in the same year.

In 2010, her second album, was also the first place of the Billboard 200 charts in several countries. Consists of simple, “California Girls”, “teenage dream” or “Firework”, “themes”, which were a hit worldwide, and a year later, MTV announced artist of the year and was nominated for eight Grammy Awards. Their fourth album Prism with his first single”Roar”reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Bright business woman, who was the wife of British comedian Russell Brand

Katy founded the label, metamorphosis music, was part of American idol and The X Factor,” has released 3 brands of perfumes for sale Purr, Meow! and killer Queen.The singer was a partner of British comedian Russell Brand were married in 2010 in India, but after fourteen months of marriage”, “Brand” filed for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences.Katy was very hurt and put an autobiographical documentary with the title Katy Perry: Part of Mehe tried about her marriage with Russell Brand.

Starting in 2016, a relationship with the handsome Orlando Bloom, to oblige you just started to 2019.

The singer of 35 years, he has received honors and awards, including three awards in the Guinness book of records several times in the list of “women, the more won in the music” by Forbes. Along his career, he has worldwide more than 40 million albums and 162 million singles to devote, without a doubt, the as one of the divas of pop, the current most successful. Images: Clasos

Reviews

Reviews