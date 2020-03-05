Katy Perry sparked rumors of a pregnancy with a new music video

Katy Perry surprised this morning with the announcement of his new single with the title Never Worn Whitesomething that you expect from your fifth material recording, however, led to a great revolution, a scene very strange in the music video.

Using his official Instagram Katy “invited” all of you, your fans, chat with her live at 20:30, Wednesday, 4. March, and later a new video of his new single, the point at 21:00.

In the short projection that shows the publication, the singer is wearing, beautiful and radiant in blonde curls and a white dress, as is shown, surrounded by a cloak made of flowers and, finally, the pregnant bear is, what it has done crazy, your KatyCats.

In front of the ridge, announced that his followers were called into question whether they really expected her idol along with her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, or whether she’s just trying to the topic of the video.

Katy Perry in a scene from “Never Worn White’ photo: Screenshot



Recall that during the 2019 Katy Perry released three previously unreleased tracks, only to more power within the music industry; Never Really Over”, ” Small Talk and Harley’s in Hawaii.

Now the public, the singer expects her new musical era and the publication of new material, record company, this would be the fifth of his career and already one of the most anticipated.

Among the most anticipated albums for the year 2020, by artists like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, and The Weeknd are.