Katy Perry starts a progress and video fans believe that she is pregnant

Mexico city / 04.03.2020 18:44:54

Katy Perry surprised her fans this Wednesday with the release of a taste of what will be your next music video with the title “Never Worn White”nevertheless, mysterious scene is displayed, on which the singer sparked rumors and comments in social networks.

On your account Twitter, Katy Perry she shared with her fans a clip to invite you to join, premiere new theme musical this 4. March. In the video singer looks a glamorous outfit and a crown of flowers.

However, it was a scene, where appears, with a long dress in white, while stroking his belly, looks a little bulky, which is the attention of your fans, which then quickly will notice that the singer could be expecting a child, because the song seem to speak of their relationship with the actor Orlando Bloom.

“What is a fake pregnancy or a real one?”, “Congratulations”, “Katy Perry is pregnant”, were some of the comments of your followers on Twitter.

Before the premiere of the video of “Never Worn White”the interpreter of pop music invited his fans to participate in live, you will speak to the 8:30 p. m., to, about his latest singles.

It is to be noted that Katy Perry was surprised with the introduction of the video-christmas “Cozy Little Christmas”, in which is displayed, like a modern costume Mrs ClausMrs Santa Claus.

