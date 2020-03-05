Kim Kardashian creates trend with new hairstyle | Instagram

The famous businesswoman Kim Kardashian wants to create a the new trend fashion and nothing is better to make use of the fashion week in Paris to show your great insignia and their participants multiple braids.

Not only she has seen him she has this hairstyle that Rihanna in many cases are trapped with this iconic hairstyle.

Now Kim Kardashian is back with a look-city to create trends, with this new hairstyle.

Was on his official Instagram, the socialite posted a photo, where in Paris for the fashion week with a outfit and tando casual yet extravagant and as the hairstyle one wears long scythes you look pretty good.

The photography is only a few hours after the publication of almost half a million like Me you are not, did the absence of the comments said, how nice that lucia.

This is not the first time that he was a few days ago she shared a photo and used a pair of pigtails, with this kind of hairstyles, but on this occasion very fine root many of them made criticism you are racist in front of him.

The hairstyle also, what he is of his daughter North West and his niece Penelopethose who came to the relocation of the “Yeezy” in Paris.

In the plan of the Kardashian’s many of the behavior have been cultural appropriation of this kind of trying to give the impression that you are not something, the — brayn (@BriCarrion)

March 24, 2019



those braids belong to the culture of the people, racializadas of African descent have been discriminated against are (and remain) that they are of fashion, a famous, only to see that you apropias some other race discriminated against, in order to sell it to you, and you will benefit from — nacho (@nachoqnoignaci0)

September 2, 2018





Without a doubt, this week of fashion some trends that Kim believes, because they, too, assured that the

latex would be

more 2020 used and so used different outfits of this type.

One of the

costumes used the one of the two pieces with a high collar and gloves, both of ochre

cutaway-in your silhouette perfect for your curves to accentuate.

Kim is one of the few people who you know how you look in each outfit, accessories, hairstyle or make-up, and always, their style.