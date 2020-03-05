Kim Kardashian on her lifestyle: “I don’t drink, don’t go celebrate”

The life of Kim Kardashian does not seem enough room to deadlines or during breaks. The American, one of the most famous personalities of our time, has to arrange day-to-day to at the foot of the gorge, in various areas different from the a successful company in the network, the large family has been formed, together with her husband, Kanye West (has four children), up to his legendary reality show (who is already wearing dicisiete seasons in the antenna).

But Kim, the secret of time, not to lose the head, or the stress is quite simple: organize and maintain a routine so strict and healthy. As has been known in an interview with the tv program of the Australian Sunrise: “I’ll go to bed when the kids go to bed. I don’t drink, don’t go celebrate until the many. So I think that helps”.

The celebrities had so very clearly, that the evening and the irregularities which do not have space in your day-to-day. According to a source, the rate of confirmed pulled out of the middle People, “Kim”, gives him drugs and leads, without it years”besides “in General, be nchterne. You can drink a glass of champagne in the holidays or on a birthday, but that is very rare”.

In the past year in an episode of its reality tv, Kim-came to confess that was under the effect of ecstasy, as he married for the first timesomething that made 19-year-old music producer Damon Thomas. A confession accompanied, for the admission of to have consumed this substance also, the practice before the recording of the famous band, in which you saw to sex with her then partner, the rapper Ray J, and whose filtering of fame, many still considered your personal catapult.

But, it seems, his liaisons with the drug, as only a part of the past. The education of their children and the management of its various business segments of cosmetics, perfumes and clothing now take absolute priority, so one could add his studies to be a lawyer, something to be achieved, the 2022. “I know that every day I Wake up at a certain time, and I’ve marked in my calendar, and I don’t like him,” said the entrepreneur Sunrise. “Be So organized is the key”, he concluded.