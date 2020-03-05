Kim Kardashian returned to the White house with the women, which you received, the date of the judgment by Trump

Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz, and Judith Negron, Federal criminal authorities, the non-violence long terms of imprisonment were

Kim Kardashian West yesterday, visited the White house with three women received the decree of judgment on the part of the President Donald Trump in the past month.

The celebrities shared their social networks, discuss some pictures of his visit and said that she planned to take and the changes that the system requires, by the us judicial authorities.

The three women who accompany you, Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz and Judith Negron, they were the perpetrators of the Covenant not violent long prison sentencesup to the mediation of Kardashian in front of Trump.