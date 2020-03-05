Kim Kardashian shines with top tiny Paris

Socialite Kim Kardashian the new collection of the brand blinded in Paris at the presentation Yeezyher husband Kanye West at Fashion week is one Paris.

The entrepreneur, 39 years old, he turned to the gateway with an outfit of Yeezy. Decided for a few jeans thick shot high and top tiny tone-in-tone nude stressed your silhouette is curvy and made a part of the abdomen uncovered.

Kardashian by the look urban wind jacket, grey-and a pair of high heels in the same tone that the crop top.



Photo: Grosby Group

For the week of the fashion in Paristhe influencer dominated coiffed curls, the reflectors of the assumption, with long braids. To take to want, however, the users of social networks “criticized, African-American culture”.

Could you be interested in

The model furore among the users of social networks for his “character, ” the dream”

Despite the criticism, the models paraded to Yeezy ParisFrance, lucieron the same hairstyle as part of the concept created by rapper Kanye West.

The event also North, the daughter of the couple, West-Kardashian, and Kourtneythe older sister of Kim, with her daughter Penelope.

He United States Of America, Kim Kardashian met in the White house with the President, Donald Trump. Within the Oval office, the entrepreneur personally three women, by the contractor, he forgave and freed from his sentence in the prison presented.

The cases of Tynice Hall, Crystal Muñoz, and Judith Negron benefited by the act approved Trump in 2018, which prohibits women they are fixed in the prison while pregnant.

President @realDonaldTrump granted clemency to 3 moms—Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz, and Tynice Nichole Hall! Yesterday, they met with the President in the Oval Office along with @Alice Marie free and @KimKardashian. pic.twitter.com/9pGp71BUOF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 5, 2020

Look in the gallery above and the best photos Kim Kardashian.

Don’t miss the latest news Lives, Used in Google News, follow us here

You can also read

The singer is J. Lo after you trained your character in a fitness center in Florida

pb