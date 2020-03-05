Kylie Jenner behind black hair had left, and a blonde is now dangerous

Camila Sodi is the first of the new look and to change the accession to the club, Kylie Jenner. the” data-reactid=”23″are>passed Only two months since the 2020 and there are several, the famous, the have decided to take a look. And is that there is nothing more stimulating to be changed, the color of the hair and get rid of to wear the mane, a new cut. This procedure is much more constant, between the famous and us, questions remain about how to tolerate both process your hair? The fact is that the prominent places in the hands of the best in the industry, in order to prevent that your hair, compared to more than. In just a couple of weeks, we have seen that a lot of shirli volk, Alejandra Espinoza, and Camila Sodi, the first of the new look, and now this club membership, Kylie Jenner.

The young entrepreneur is known for his diverse changes in the hair color. We see it with colors like pink and blue, to purple, and also a platinum blonde. But amazingly, the black took quite. In fact, it took him since the beginning of last year. But, apparently, already tired and decided to get back on the blonde.

A few days ago, that the young for a vacation on a Paradise beach and it is there where we have seen, look good and come up with your new mane, they also added wide.

In contrast to other occasions, Jenner opted for a blonde less flashy than the one who have seen him. Now a blonde cenizo with Golden lights, the truth fits very well to your skin color. In fact, many of his millions of fans have said that is one of the best colors of hair that she has had, and until they have not insisted on the change. And apparently you enjoy is also really. From your holiday upload of many photos in your account of Instagram, and most of the hair is the protagonist. Also us a lot of attention moved to see you posing in a swimsuit with a ponytail, with a braid that is longer than Rapunzel.

We also think that this color of hair-it feels great, but when you consider that the colors, the him the last little bit, it is very possible that you are here in the summer, because I have a different.