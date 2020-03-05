Miley Cyrus gives details on his new album rock

Photo: EFE

The singer Miley Cyrus has your new album “She is Miley Cyrus“.

The new material was on its introduction last year, it was overdue, after the singer had a vocal cord operation.

In a new interview with DJ Smallzyin Australia, the singer said getting closer, “I’m Definitely active and ready,” he said.

I have some music that sounds great for rock and roll, and I’m very excited to share, but not by much.

Cyrus showed also worked in “two or three songs” together Mark Ronson.

It is Jett as a vibration of Joan, only to again rock ‘ n ‘ roll.

Cyrus I had already, in cooperation with Ronson in his song “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart”.

The style of the album, artist, and said: “If 2019 was for broken heart until 2020 is for broken hearts”.