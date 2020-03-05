Miley Cyrus mocks about his short marriage with Liam Hemsworth | people and celebrities

Better to laugh than cry. This is the highest, followed Miley Cyrus since the split from Liam Hemsworth last august, just eight months after the marriage with the actor, was a couple for almost a decade. The singer, 26 years old, has mood flaunt your good, if you joked in the social networks about his short marriage with the main character Hunger games. The artist Matty Mo, better known as The Most Famous Artist, has published on her Instagram a series of resolutions for the year 2020 between the highlighted has, in joke, to marry, Miley Cyrus, what is unexpected is the response of the singer’s self-triggered.

“Probably not for a long time. But you can always try. Any shot that is not lost in a shot”, has ironizado the interpreter Wrecking Ball in addition to a smiley face, an engagement ring.

Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29 years old, broke up in august after only eight months of marriage. He filed for divorce a little. He also said that he had heard from the media that his wife had decided to break up with him. Hemsworth knew nothing about the issuance of a communiqué from her, and in fact was in Australia, while the was still woman in Italy is clear, then, that he and his new partner, the blogger starring kaitlynn Carter. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate. Both have decided that this is the best, while they focus on themselves and their careers,” said the agent Cyrus in this press release, sent on the same day it became public, a picture of the singer and blogger kissing on a boat.

After the official separation, Cyrus and Carter began to leave to see the seals, walk hand in hand through the streets and share the same posts in social networks, and even by living with the family of Cyrus. However, this relationship did not last long, because only two months, according to sources close to the couple confirmed the break to ensure that the two friends still. Last October, Miley Cyrus was see, caring attitude with singer Cody Simpson, who have known each other for years. In the last few months, the two have been together and have not hidden his affection. “I don’t, recluirme and dating home think, because they are no fun and because I’m extremely uncomfortable, I put myself in a weak position. I would like to do something with who I’m and not hidden in the house, without nothing more that you can see Netflix on the couch,” wrote Cyrus, after they attacked and in the social networks will continue to your love life. Both have a couple on Halloween formed, and he accompanied recently in the hospital, came when the singer, the vocal cords are bugged.

For his part, Liam Hemsworth also has a different relationship with the actress Maddison Brown, 22, started-year-old who photographed has been hand-in-hand through the streets of New York. However, this week, the actor was also seen that the model Gabrilla Brooks with the invitation to eat with her parents in Sydney.