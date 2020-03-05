Miley Cyrus surprised her fans with extrovert look

It seems that the controversial singer Miley Cyrus a fresh start in the new year, wanted to do, and decided to cut your past not so healthy and by the way, advertising your new projects for the year 2020.

The pop singer, the 2019 ended his marriage with actor Liam Hemsworthsurprisingly , more than 102 million followers on Instagram, using three photos, which sees your new look.

On this occasion, the hair, the exintérprete of Hannah Montana luce a controversial mullet classic is characterized by the wear at the front short and rear long with a style that is also ‘greñoso’.

The singer wore this look setentero with her Golden hair and the color from fading to black by the style of a number of rock stars from that time.

“New hair. For the new year. New music”, Miley Cyrus wrote in the post of three images, where clothes a loose blouse, a pair of jeans and a pair of classic black boots in a style quite relaxed.

Thousands of supporters of the us-American artist used the publications to send and emphasize to change your look what in connection with the end of the year, his new album and his new relationship with the singer Cody Simpson.

In addition, in connection with the disadvantages for health, that Miley Cyrus had would have led in the past year in connection with tonsillitis, and that on several occasions, that the internaran in health care facilities.

