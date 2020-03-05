of the school to glory

Five years followed, the photographer Dennis Leupold on Rihanna content to your book of memories, a autobiography photo 504 pages Phaidon put it on sale last Thursday. It is a milestone in the big time, the interpreter Barbados. Rihanna, at the age of 31, because the singer is more rica in the world of the brand make-up own, Fenty Beauty; she is the first black woman to head a brand luxury clothing –created with Louis Vuitton– and revolutionized the catwalks with the parade, including your signature lingerie Savage x-Code, models, dancers, Actresses, and singers with different physical and functional –of the film you can see, on Amazon Prime Video.









Rihanna with her stylist Mylah Morales, Jahleel Weaver and Mel Ottenberg, in front of a parade of Dior

(Dennis Leupold)



This autobiography, which weighs almost seven poundspublished Phaidoncontains a lot of photos that you never seen Rihanna, the pictures of her Diamonds World Tour or from his travels. “I colocándome as an observer. I learned to know you, and to recognize, to take pictures of the good moments, always with a focus on authenticity, regardless of the situation,” explained on Thursday Leupold Vogue. Rihanna pictures of her has decided childhoodas two bulletins of grades in your school in Barbados, the show, that was a very good student.

Rihanna, on the birthday of her grandfather, Lionel ‘Bravo’ Braithwaite, with other relatives, in Barbados in 2013

(Dennis Leupold)



The teacher writes in one of these newsletter in the school as Robyn Fenty, as they called that in school (his full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty), is “self-confidence and a positive attitude, is friendly and plays a leading role in the activities of the group,” or “she is very alert and observing his surroundings”. Rihanna also “enjoy the rhythms and the vocals”, and you will receive praise for their “coordination” and their musical abilities. To top it off, excellent notes in writing, language and mathematics.













A complicated childhood

Childhood Rihanna it was difficult: his father was a junkie and alcoholic, and fighting in the home were frequent, but nevertheless, they drew very good grades in school

And all this despite the fact that the childhood of Rihanna was not easy. The problems the family is looking for her father on drug-and alcohol-induced quarrels in the household and in the end, informed their parents for the divorce, if I was now 14 years old. Rihanna took a trio of the musical ride with two classmates. But in spite of everything, designed the relationship to your father and to him as the “most important people in the world”.

Rihanna with Melissa Forde, friend, confidante and companion in the work, at parties, in Hawaii 2015

(Dennis Leupold)



The musical career he began in the year 2003 to one of the ten artists with digital sales of all time. But power in the industry and his fame not freed themselves from the blows and threats from his former partner, the artist Chris Brown, was convicted in 2009, with the execution of services in the community.









Rihanna, Crete, Greece, 2013

(Dennis Leupold)



Their relationship became public, with the singer Drakeand in October of this year, he said in love the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. Between his inclinations, has never failed Melissa Fordefamiliar and companion works, and to celebrate, this biography visual.

Cover of the book, ‘Rihanna’, published by Phaidon

(Phaidon)



Rihanna you is your resume publisher. And a book so special, besides, with three limited editions that you just can acquire on a website specifically for the book in cooperation with the artists The Haas Brothers, two easels, and a marble base inspired in the hands of the artist to secure ten signed copies of Rihanna costing 101.000 euro and, as expected, was exhausted in a sigh.







