One and nothing more! The unusual preference of Rihanna

On Rihanna we are used to seeing you dressed in a single color. And it is the mono chroma is transformed tables style, the key in the wardrobe of the singer.

Whether on red carpets or in your urban style the star of the 32-year-old bet to select permanently a sound, their outfits. The bright colors are the key to your success.

– In The News

As already an icon, the undisputed fashion, the pop singer furthermore, trends that are installed, marked not only thousands of fans, but also in the higher window of the industry.

In his last statements during the award ceremony, NAACP Image, the us-American composer clearly the style of the season: the color purple “star”.

On this occasion the Princess of R&B wore an extravagant dress, oversize, asymmetric, and, of course, purple! Although it is a color complex in relation to the combination, the singer wore a advantage.

The total-look in purple the award-winning singer of 9 Grammy Awards a sensation. According to the professionals of the fashion, this vibrant color is difficult for those with white complexion, but always with the option ” blend accessories or shoes.

In this way this extensive composition of Umbrella is once again positioning itself as the hacedora trends for the new season.