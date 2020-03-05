Only, it lights up! Beyoncé confirmed his domination on Instagram with a stunning dress

The account of Instagram from Beyoncé is a consequence in the world, and is considered to be one of the influencers of more weight in the application: a little, only to show with their recent release.

The more than 140 millions of fans the artist of 38 years they were impressed wore with the last outfit on the elegant, the is either without words.

– In The News

On the wife of Jay-Z she looks good, all kinds of clothes, especially this costume opened red cut on the left leg, which makes him to describe, this is one of the greatest physical attributes.

However, what is shocking is the picture the activist it came to 5 million “likes” in just a few hours to realize the fastest in history.

The winner of the Grammy 23 you confirm that you are the Queen of the social network, which integrates the Top 10 of the celebrity with the most fans.

Beyoncé Knowlesborn in Texas, announced recently that gives you a 180-degree rotation of his career, because he wants to play, the world of business.

In the year 2016, the ex-member of Destiny’s Child as one of the 10 most important people in the world by Time magazine.