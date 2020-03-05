Oops! Beyoncé broke out on the surprise party by Shakira

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
22


Beyoncé the guest of the luxury-party-surprise-the Colombian singer, Shakira, who lives a February memorable. First, with their participation in the show of the half-time break of the Super Bowl and now with the celebration of 43 years of age, he had everything.

To sing even though the player Straight Piqué, partner of the barranquillera, was able to arrange to be present at the party for professional topics, his friends took and complete all details in order for you Happy Birthday. So that the best idea was to call was the us celebrity this would the birthday boy be surprised.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here