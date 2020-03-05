Paula Ray opens the exhibition “Terrosidades’ in barcelona, Spain photos – Glamurama

Paula Lane has opened, “to show, Terrosidades” under the care of His teacher, and His Ianês this Thursday at the Centro Cultural São Paulo, Brazil. The evening of the opening was a pocket-card de Marlene de Castro. In addition to the exhibition, Terrosidades host an educational program, consisting of workshops in the studio, Paula and Ray, and meetings, and creative development.
1 | 16
Paula Lane
Credits: Rafael, Richard
2 | 16
In addition to Silva rolling, I Nigri and hannah Ray had
Credits: Rafael, Richard
3 | 16
The Schnarndorf, and I Furmanovitch
Credits: Rafael, Richard
4 | 16
Luke, Ray, Mariano Alterio, a Short alley, and He Alterio
Credits: Rafael, Richard
5 | 16
Janice The Owner
Credits: Rafael, Richard
6 | 16
The Roles
Credits: Rafael, Richard
7 | 16
You Loras
Credits: Rafael, Richard
8 | 16
The Pastor
Credits: Rafael, Richard
9 | 16
Carolina Bittencourt, she was a Camplez and Douglas balsa Nelli
Credits: Rafael, Richard
10 | 16
Black Rare
Credits: Rafael, Richard
11 | 16
Idylla Rock, and Claudia Tannous
Credits: Rafael, Richard
12 | 16
Meanwhile, Hilton
Credits: Rafael, Richard
13 | 16
Damon Calia and Melissa Paris as well as in
Credits: Rafael, Richard
14 | 16
Lenny Menezes, Ana, Arietti, and Gustavo Mcnair
Credits: Rafael, Richard
15 | 16
Nest Gonzalez
Credits: Rafael, Richard
16 | 16
Marlene de Castro
Credits: Rafael, Richard
1 | 16
Paula Raia || Credits: Raphael Richard
2 | 16
In addition to Silva rolling, I Nigri and hannah Lane || Credits: Raphael Richard had
3 | 16
The Schnarndorf, and I Furmanovitch || Credits: Raphael Richard
4 | 16
Luke, Ray, Mariano Alterio, a Short alley, and He Alterio || Credits: Raphael Richard
5 | 16
Janice The Owner | | Credit: Richard Raphael
6 | 16
The Rollers || Credits: Raphael Richard
7 | 16
You Loras || Credits: Raphael Richard
8 | 16
The Pastor || Credits: Raphael Richard
9 | 16
Carolina Bittencourt, she was a Camplez and Douglas balsa Nelli || Credits: Raphael Richard
10 | 16
Black Rare || Credits: Raphael Richard
11 | 16
Idylla Rock, and Claudia Tannous || Credits: Raphael Richard
12 | 16
Meanwhile, Hilton || Credits: Raphael Richard
13 | 16
Damon Calia and Melissa Paris as well as in || the Credits: Rafael, Richard
14 | 16
Lenny Menezes, Ana, Arietti, and Gustavo Mcnair || Credits: Raphael Richard
15 | 16
Nests Send || Credits: Raphael Richard
16 | 16
Marlene de Castro || Credits: Raphael Richard