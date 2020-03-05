QUEEN LETIZIA | Queen comes in fashion sandals from Jimmy Choo and Selena Gomez and Beyonce copied art

The past year has been one of the best, the Queen in terms of style. Your top springs to get to the concert before the prices of Princess of Asturias, the kimonos you have to travel to Asia and a dress dream of Carolina Herrera was in several tabloid Newspapers, particularly let your style, and you rose to the podium dressed at the best, at the height of Kate Middleton. The latest trend, caused by the Queen is a pair of Golden sandals by Jimmy Choo, the Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow, Selena Gomez and Macarena Garcíase don’t hesitate to buy, after you, how well you sit, Letizia.

Hard glamour never dies. Party like it’s 1979 in the silver leather MISTY platform sandals & the sparkly pewter CALLIE bag—the ultimate in evening wrist candy.https://t. co/aWEFcJ8RtL pic.twitter.com/Lh6tmroppK — Jimmy Choo (@jimmychoo) May 2, 2018

The Queen put on her shoes, baptized as Mistyfor the first time in March during a trip to Argentina, according to the magazine ‘Hello’. According to what is re-used Palma de Mallorca and Cuba while institutional acts. It is a few high heels and strap around the ankle promotes the figure.

Letizia attracted a lot of attention, when he turns to the funeral of the infanta Pilar de Borbón. ‘The Daily Mail’ published that the “garment ” sober”, which you chose, was perfect for the occasion. The same media affirms that the king “seemed to be very sore” in the moment accompanied his cousin, Fernando Gómez-Acebo. Media as ‘Daily Press’ describe it always as “surprisingly successful” or “the Queen of style”. Some German as Colorful you recognize “your exceptional taste for fashion“. It is true that only a few of the media criticize our Queen, and if you ever do, in General, emphasize that a mistake everyone can have.