Rihanna and Paul McCartney meet each other in a commercial flight

Rihanna and Paul McCartney met randomly on Friday during a flight to London, in which both were traveling in the first class.

RiRi documented everything, the encounter, and published their stories of Instagram. Also must have been pretty impressive for the other passengers on Board.

In his videos, Rihanna says to blast you, Paul, and then, joke, question according to how it is possible that you have in your plane with Paul McCartney, in reference to the legend, he joked and did not do it, to know it.

Rihanna calls himself a farmer, and Paul, the support attacks, which is clearly so much fun together, and everything is the love between them. Later arrivals were spotted at Heathrow airport in London over the face.

As you know, Paul and Rihanna are no strangers to each other. Also, some of the biggest names in music are working, in reality you in a song, up to the year 2015.

The song is called “four five seconds” and is a type of folk-melody.