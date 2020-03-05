Rihanna published his autobiography: 500 pages, thousands of photos and seven pounds | the people and the Famous

Your editorial is considered to be one of the great throws of the season, and not less, because it is big, clearly. Rihanna is launching in this month of October his autobiography, titled with your name. But it is the only one that you have the volume easy. Published by Phaidon, the book consists of 1050 photos, distributed over 504 pages, and weighs less than 6.8 pounds.

On Tuesday, Phaidon, the news announced announced that you to try the life of a singer “by an incredible narrative visual”. “Since his childhood in Barbados on the most important moments of his career in the fashion, as well as private moments with friends and family, the book captures intimate photos of her life as a music, singer, designer and business woman,” to tell the editors about his new star.

“I’m very excited to share this collection of amazing images. I am very grateful for all the talented artists and photographers who have contributed to this”, explains the artist, the 31-year-old, the note distributed by Phaidon, ensure that you are carrying no less than five years been working on this project, and happy, finally the world can share. In addition to the images, the volume of 11 side dishes, special seven-blade includes brochures and a poster from the same.

This autobiography will be available in stores from the 24. transport of October for a price of 140 euro, accompanied by a suitcase, because of its size. In addition, there are three special editions that can only buy a website specifically for the book. The easiest of these versions will cost 165 euros, the second includes a lectern of gold, it is a price of 5.020, – € (currently not available) is; while the most luxurious are made up of only 10 copies are signed and numbered by the artist and includes a base of Portuguese marble. The price is 101.000 euros and is already sold out.

Title page of the autobiography of Rihanna. PHAIDON

The career of Rihanna was, the less unusual in the music industry. This year will be displayed in the list Forbes as an “artist musically richest in the world”, thanks to a fortune of 600 million dollars (more than 532 million euros) has been accumulated. Not exceeded, Beyoncé, Céline Dion, or Madonna, but strangely draws a hard drive on the market by 2016.

The point is that the is centered of Barbados, their business in the world of fashion. It was a great success, thanks to their line of makeup, Fenty Beauty, launched a few years ago was for all skin types and colors. A success, a repeat was little replicated later by Savage X-Code its lingerie brand, with more than 90 kinds of parts of underwear in different colors and various skins. A company has managed to forehead, and even Victoria’s Secret and has exhibited, his first big parade, which celebrated, in september, Amazon Prime Video. Also in may was one of the first black women in the industry of luxury, the launch of its brand of fashion, Fenty called, with the conglomerate LVMH.