Rihanna published his autobiography, almost seven kilos

After you have parked, your music career for a while, and he his line was devoted to make-up fans Rihanna you had to wait in the hope that it would finally be over. But the new ad has nothing to do with a new single or CD. It comes to the publication autobiographyin this month of October.

The exclusive, the singer revealed on her profile of Instagram and Twitter. He also explained that this project lasts 5 years and is very happy together with your fans, all your memories are so amazing. In addition, they reported that a copy of the copy, want to in front of everyone, because you can order in advance. Accompanied the message with a video, which shows a progress of what the book contains, in addition to the hashtag

It is not an autobiography in the normal, there will be more photos than text. In the 504 pages form the band weighs 6.8 kg), not less than 1.050 images. For this reason, your life is see, you be, based on a story visual.

The book bears the same name as the singer and taking care of the present this Friday, the 11. at a party for everything up to the Guggenheim museum in New York.

The cover of the autobiography, published in Rihanna

Available from next 24. October and it costs 140 euro. With your purchase a transport bag is to carry, due to their weight. But not only there is a version, but it is the acquisition of three special, only on the page web-exclusive for the book.









On the one hand, they are the simplest variant, the price of 165 euros. The second is the cost 5.020, – € and what is special-includes a lectern dorado. The last of them, already exhausted, is it worth it 101.000 euro, signed by the artist and includes a marble base. All of these versions can have on your profile of Instagram by the editors Phaidonthat is responsible to publish the book.











