Rihanna Trump calls the EU the person is mentally ill

Now, Rihanna is on an exclusive relationship and wants to have children.

LONDON.

The singer Rihanna refused to act in the Super Bowl due to the controversy of the organisation of the African-American community, as revealed in an interview by the magazine Vogue this Wednesday, they devoted their front page.november.

A sought-after thing, the most well-known, he said.

I could not dare to do that. Why? Who wins with that? Not my people. It just couldn’t be sold. There are things with which I do not agree with anything in this organization, and he would not go, and to serve you in any way”.

The polemic if the player Colin Kaepernickthe San Francisco 49ers, remained on his knees, in 2016, while the anthem of the EU as a protest against the injustice of race and the brutality of the police, was of the division of the country. In the meantime, he has not re-set to be.

In solidarity, many artists have refused to since then, in the break of the Super Bowl and Rihanna was one of them in the past year, in the finally, she rose to the stage, Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.

In this edition, will be held this year in Miami, as it has been confirmed that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are.

It is not the only political question is concerned with Rihanna on the big interview with Vogue: the massive exchange of fire from El Paso (Texas), and Dayton (Ohio), which he called “devastating”, kill President Donald Trump and denounces the “full ” racism”, are to be classified “is different from the color of their skin” (by the authors).

An Arab man with the same weapon set at the same Walmart and in no way Trump sit there and say publicly that it is a psychological problem. Most of the people of the EU seems to be mentally ill now to be the President,” explains the singer, and also a business woman from the fashion.

Rihanna, who is in the course of the article, who lives in London, in a relationship is “exclusive” and “without a doubt” wants to have children, sure you can’t, “” the injustice, especially, “every woman, women of any minority, children’s, men’s, black, murdered in the street.”

In spite of everything, the artist says hope, because “the darkness has forced to find the people, a light in them, want to make things better” and in a way, she has “their own “bubble”.

On his next album, of the not the date and their fans have with the name “R9” for the ninth of his career, Rihanna describes it as “inspired by the reggae”, a genre that leads to the blood.

No matter how far you are from this culture, or the environment in which I grew up never goes out”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYDwO5ExnXk(/embed)

jvc

