RIP Kirk Douglas | Paula Carvalho

At 103-years-of-life Kirk Douglas to the rest. The actor and filmmaker, is American, and he died in the night on Thursday after dealing with health issues since he was, in 1996, of a stroke.

He has over 80 films, and has come to produce it as a film-maker in the late ‘ 70s. The father of the Michael Douglas he was nominated for the Oscar 3 times won The Golden globes for his role in the The seat-of-Living1956. Kirk he also received the award for his film, the special prize Cecil B. DeMille, in addition to an honorary Oscar for his achievements in the world of film:

The artist has been nominated three times for the Emmy award the award is the most important aspect of a tv in the USA.

Michael Douglas he spoke about his father:

“Around the world, it is a legend, an actor from the heyday of the movies that have lived in their Golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed, a pattern set, the all of us to search”

View this post on Instagram It is with tremendous sadness that my brother and I, tell, that, with Kirk Douglas, left us today, at the age of 103. For the world he was a legend, an actor from the heyday of the movie, also lived in his Golden years, the pursuit of a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and for the causes he believed in and set a standard for all of us, then. But for me and my brothers, Joel and Peter, he was just dad to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her loving grandfather, and his wife, Anne, a wonderful man. Kirk”s had lived a good life and he leaves behind a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a story of how a renowned philanthropist who has worked to help the public and keep the peace on the planet. Let me end with the words I said to him on his last birthday, and who remain always faithful. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas The post will be jointly hosted by Michael Douglas (@Michael kirkdouglas Feb 5, 2020 at 3:33 PM PST

To his roles in the cult and the slave Spartacus, in the Film, in the 1960s, the painter, Vincent van Goghin The seat-of-Living (1956) and the legend of the old West Doc Hollidaythe Apart from the law, and Without a soul (1957)

