Salma Hayek prayed with a Barbie inspired in a Frida-Kahlo – The COURIER

Salma Hayek don’t do this a lot with the idea of Frida Kahlo ‘ s transform into a Barbie. The doll has announced that the manufacturer for Mattel inc., as part of the awards at the International women’s day is celebrated on November 8. March of each year.

“Frida Kahlo has never tried to be or look like someone else. They celebrated their uniqueness. How could you, in a Barbie?”, he wrote to the actress, Mexico, on Instagram. She produced and starred in the biographical film Frida, and the role, received an Oscar nomination.

The actress as Frida Kahlo in the film is a tribute to the artist

(Picture: Handout)

Salma, in fact, it was not the only one to show discontent with the game. Your very own family, which has issued it, a notice of the disapproving looks from the Barbie inspired by the work of the artist. “I want the doll to have characteristics such as housing, does not do this doll with light-colored eyes,” said Mara Romeo, a great-niece of the artist.

In addition to This, the American toy-company Mattel has also announced that it is in line with the other women in the spotlight, such as the aviator, the American Amelia Earhart and mathematics, NASA’s Katherine Johnson.