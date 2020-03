The Black Widow it hits theaters in may 2020

Directed by Cate Shortland, written by Jac Schaeffer, the movie takes place between the events the Captain America: Civil War and Ii: the war of the Endless and it has Scarlett Johansson as a super heroine, a. k. a. Natasha Romanoff, on the side of David’s Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz.