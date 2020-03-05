Scarlett Johansson wants a new film about a group of heroes from the Marvel and

Scarlett Johansson They insist that Kevin FeigePresident of the Marvel Studios the production of a film, with a focus on the structure of the studio. In an interview with the Andthe The Black Widow the WITH he spoke about the desire to realize the project: “I’m trying. I think what the audience wants and I’m definitely one of those people.”.

The heroes of the Marvel comics celebrities have in the last battle of the Upcoming Appointmentif you are United to face the army of Thanos. “I don’t know what my future in this world.”Johansson as Black widow (she died in the movie. “Of course it is a little clearer for my character. But, this is the group of actors that is incredibly powerful, and if it comes together, it is explosive and incomparable”.

At the end of the Ap of the are in line with the recent statement Tessa Thompson and Brie Larsonhave been forced for a film that focuses on the heroes during the ACE-Comic-Con – read more here.

Johansson is in the movie land of the The Black Widowwill be published on the 1. May, in the year 2020. The direction of the Cate Shortland contains Rachel Weisz (Your Favorite), Florence Pugh (Midsommar), O. T. Fagbenle (Handmaid”s Taleand David Harbour (Stranger Things) in the cast.