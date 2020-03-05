Scooter Braun, the search for a reconciliation with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at the end of their performance were able to perform in the last edition of the American Music Awards, where she also was “artist of the decade”. Yes, the American singer, referred to during their show on the legal issues that you with your ex-manager Scooter Braun and record label, Big Machine Records.

Taylor Swift played songs like “Shake it off”, “Love story”, “Blank space” and some more; the singer came to the stage at the American Music Awards (AMAs), together with a group of girls with white t-shirts as you. These were white, so as to highlight in bold letters that said: “Fearless“, “Taylor Swift”, “Speak Now“, “Network”, “1989” and “Reputation”name the six disks, one of which is Taylor no longer owns.

Taylor Swift sent a fine message to the AMA’s 2019. Photo: JC Olivera / AFP



Taylor Swift comes into a contract with Scooter Braun?



Scotter Braun, who purchased the record company Big Machine Records sealed, which belonged to him, Scott Borchetta, has now the right to the songs from this albums from Taylor Swift, which he had permission to use and to sing, you Love 2019.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bP0sDVVSUE(/embed)







In social networks, Scooter Braun, the manager of artists such as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, sent a clear message to Taylor after her performance at the American Music Awards. SOA previously reported that he received threats, to ask many people, then, that the singers themselves help to her legion of fans for the restoration of the power over your songs.

“I came out to my house this evening and she told me, my wife got a phone call threat to the safety of our children. I’m not going into detail about the last week. I brought in a fix. I thought of my wife and my children, my team, and their families, I have to deal through a range of emotions, like so. I write this now only after you consider a deep breath and a lot. I’m sure there is no situation in which it is worth to risk the safety of no one.”

I don’t suppose it was your intention, but it is important that you will understand the enormous weight, the are your words and how your message can be interpreted in many ways.

“I’m open to all possibilitiesmy attempts and calls for an open discussion with you the last six months, all rejected. While some attempts have in your team, a lot of friends in common, you on the table, no luck. It seems that you have no interest in the solution of this conflict”.