Selena Gomez frees the symbol of her reconciliation with Justin Bieber

His final break took place in the year 2018, but the couple formed Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber is still out there, not much to say today. During 6 years, the singers on stage media relationship flashes and controversy, let your fans in suspense with each new separation, in fact, there are still to believe anyone who refuses that this story is completely done. However, you have made it very clear that their paths are separatedJustin married last year in October with Hailey Baldwin, and Selena has stated be centered in yourself and in your mental health. In this search for the well-being of the singers back to the music after a five year break and took advantage of their songs, to let off steam. Now, everything points to the fact that you could have given one more step to delete all traces of those personals.







A few days ago, Selena confessed in an interview to the American press that their relationship with Justin was very difficult and that it felt victim of abuse emotional. He also stated that I was glad that everything had finished, and just starting a new Chapter: “I want to talked to me the rest of my life about this stuff, but I’m very proud, because I feel stronger than ever and I found a way to deal with them, all with the elegance possible.” The last gesture could be to get rid of objects that remind you of the singer, as the famous bikes were built, confirmed the photos of his reconciliation in 2018.







In november of this year, the networks go crazy if los photographer published some images were clear,were, who were more than happy to give a bike tour through Los Angeles, just a few weeks after she broke up with The Weeknd. Today, the international media as the Daily Mail publish photos in which you see a truck in the us brings out of the several objects in the what she sees a real cleaning large. Between several boxes and items for sports, can these bikesboth the black he wore, such as turquoise for you.