Selena Gomez, he had to Instagram his last date with Justin Bieber and we don’t know why we cry,

We have to admit that the relationship to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, is good, but without a doubt, that Jelena was obsessed with max.

Recently, the fans have decided to remember the last time that you had your idols in 2017 and Sel and Justin visited Bellevue and had factory a romantic date in the sugar. Oh Selena, she also shared videos from your event on Instagram!

After the couple tried to resume their romance, and how to spent the new year in Cabo, San Lucas, Mexico, and from there to never see again.

Justin reecontró with Hailey a couple of months after the end of final with Sel and asked for the marriage with the model a few months later in The Bahamas.

Madness, have passed, too many things in too little time!