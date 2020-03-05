Selena Gomez suffered an attack of panic, before the American Music Awards

Selena Gomez he suffered a panic attack and fear of the action on Sunday at the American Music Awards (AMAs), is that it E! Entertainment Television.

Gomez opened the ceremony You love, held in the Staples Center, Los Angeles, with a performance in which they sang their new singles as a foretaste of the album, released at the beginning of next year, which means their return to music after a long break.

The pictures of viral night, were the applause and the screams of Taylor Swift and Halsey between the audience, while Gomez, the first verses of their freshly baked theme of “Look At Her Now sang”.

AP / C. Pizzello



It was a performance that said to be very important for the star-latina, a source out of your environment today on E! Entertainment Television, the Gómez, the pressure before entering the stage noted.

“Selena, he definitely had anxiety and a panic attack, before you leave, and put a lot of pressure on yourself,” said this anonymous source.

Later, in the People magazine published similar information, such as the E! Entertainment Television, citing the same source.

After his performance, Gomez, that he has spoken on several occasions with his fans and the media about their problems, anxiety and depression, published on Sunday, a message in your account Instagram, where 162 has millions of fans, the third person in this network, corresponding with the actor Dwayne Johnson).

“It feels good to be back. Many thanks to my team and my fans will be with me. This is all for you and through you. Excited about this new Chapter,” he said.

The participation of Gomez in the You love it was one of the highlights in the social networks of a ceremony, Swift took six awards, breaking the record of Michael Jackson as a person more excellent, in the history of these awards.

AP / C. Pizzello



Between these six awards, Swift received a special award for “artist of the decade 2010-2020, a award, with the help of the United icons such as Elvis Presley (50 years), The Beatles (60s), Stevie Wonder (’70s) and Michael Jackson (80 years old).

