Selena Gomez swings Taylor Swift with her new album, 'Rare'

In 2019, she smiled Selena Gomez after a few years with various problems; from the complications, which suffers through disease, Lupus, the stormy relationship with Justin Bieber up to the crises in adolescence, which have caused these problems.

Selena Gomez even had to be hospitalized in the hospital, in a psychiatric hospital in 2018 due to a major depressive episode and anxiety disorder suffered, due to some difficulties with your transplanted kidney.

After the departure of the social networks, and chambers, Selena Gomez is back with all the music scene with a new album, whose slogan refers to this turbulent Chapter of her life: “To be honest, vulnerable, rare”.

10. in January, the world hears for the first time the songs were inspired by this phase in his life, but there is someone, he already had the exclusive, and it is nothing more and nothing less than her best friend, Taylor Swift.

“RARE” AND TOUCHED TAYLOR SWIFT

Selena Gomez confessed that Taylor Swift was one of his great support during this difficult time of your life, and he was always there for you, as was to be expected, that she was the first to hear the entire album.

The ex – girl Disney he reported that the reaction of Taylor Swift and her mother Andrea Swift when listening to his first single was “Lots of You to Love Me”.

“It was one of the best experiences, because I was her friend, for a decade, and I his family have also (…) Has the song and she and her mother just began to cry, and to cry”.

“She’s crying, because they felt proud of me, that has occurred, completely in a new life, without involvement of, the terrible things, abuse, emotional chaos. I felt a great relief. As a sister and an aunt for me. Feel great that the people I love, that way,” revealed Selena Gomez.

IN THE YEAR 2020, WITH POWER

Selena Gomez is the new year of the publication “Rare” and it seems that you are with the right foot after the success of their first two singles, “Loose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now”.

2019 presented Coachella, presented at the Cannes Festival with the band “The Dead Don’t” and wore as a producer of the documentary from Netflix, “Living ” Undocumented”.

