So this was a luxury trip of Kylie Jenner to the Bahamas

Recently, Kylie Jenner, took a 164 million followers to share a series of photos from your last holiday.

The entrepreneur fled to the Bahamas with their daughter, Stormi Webster and a group of friends, consisting of Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Amber Asaly and Yris Palmer.

The girls were in the exclusive Villa Rosalita in Harbour Island for four days, however, the journey of Kylie’s was much more luxurious, what the fans thought.

“Kylie brought Stormi trip, and she had great fun playing on the pink sand beaches, take a picnic and a swim in the pool. They remained in possession, and brought everything,” a source told E! News.

