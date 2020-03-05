Taylor Swift remix “Lover” in addition to Shawn Mendes

The star music Taylor Swift revealed on Wednesday that they have created, in addition to the singer Shawn Mendes a “remix” of “The Lover”one of the most simple of his most recent eponymous album, and which generated a wave of reactions from her fans in the internet.

“Well, guys. Finally, it happened: we MADE A ‘colabora Shawn’. Many thanks to Shawn. I’m very excited, because our ‘remix’ of the Lover is already available,” tweeted the musician.

The message is accompanied by a video in which Swift explains: “a big fan” of Mendes “in a long time”, and revealed that she always wanted to work with him.

According to the interpreter, the artist had the song in your hands and “make peace a part of your” what for “too much”, because it is considered an outstanding composer.

“I think that every person would be loved a love letter to the other and I think that your way to do this is so beautiful that I couldn’t wait to hear it,” he said.

Exactly, this version of premiere has a new intermezzo: “Look me in the eyes, they say the truth is / The girl from my story you did / I will sink with the “Titanic”, of truth, of you.”

It also reads: Shawn Mendes and Camila hair, kiss in front of millions

In the same social network, Mendes made it themselves and realized that the star of country and pop, to accompany you “in a song so beautiful”.

Thousands of fans of the two singers, published in social networks, several comments in support of the song is now available on platforms such as Spotify or Apple Music.

Also the official video with your text already, nearly 1.2 million ad and about 14 thousand comments on YouTube.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7cwHOPVvLw(/embed)

“Lover” is the seventh Studio album by the singer and songwriter, as a producer at Jack Antonoff, Joel Little, Louis Bell, Frank Dukes, and Sounwave.

Was presented on 23 august, and has managed several first places in the lists, thanks to singles such as “I am!”, “You Need to Calm Down” and “The Archer”, in addition to the now reversiona Swift.

The artist said that this is his album, more romantic, and so has seen the advertising images, in which a lot more cheerful and exciting with bright colors, in contrast to his earlier work.

The young singer is nominated this year in the American Music Awards (AMA) in the categories of artist of the year and Best female artist, pop favorite artist-contemporary Video-favorites and favorite Album pop just “Lover”.

wheel