Taylor Swift revealed that her mother had a brain tumor

The mother Taylor SwiftAndrea Finlay, was diagnosed with a brain tumor, while he was on the fight against breast cancer for a second time, after this again last March.

The shocking news was revealed, the singer of 30 years, during a recent interview on Varietybefore the premiere of his documentary Miss Americana in Netflix. It was during the filming of the disease are working, reset it for the first time in 2015.

“She was on chemotherapy and it is quite difficult to cross to a person,” said the artist to the publication.

“While I was in treatment, they found a brain tumor“aus -, fort-Swift.

“And the symptoms what a person is, if a tumor don’t seem to do what we have done before with your cancer. So it was a really difficult time for us as a family“.

The young celebrity added: “All love their mother, have a mother is important, ( … ), but not for me it really is the power that leads me. Almost all of the decisions I make, I speak first. Obviously, it was really a big problem, talk about your disease”.

Taylor Swift is less time on tour

Also, the famous composer, made it clear that their tour “the Lover” was very short, mainly because of the health of his mother.

“I would like to say, we don’t know what will happen. We do not know what therapy we choose. It’s no easy decision at this time was (…)”.

Taylor had already expressed their emotions about the diagnosis of her mother in the poignant song “Soon You ‘ll Get Better”also his last production. The topic, he said, it was to write “very difficult”.

“That was very, very hard to come by, and it was only a a decision of the whole family, it’s on the album“said during a live broadcast from YouTube before the premiere of “the Lover”.

“We, as a family we decided to this on the album, and this is something I am very proud of you, but it is really hard. I can’t sing. It’s hard to do emotionally with this song“.