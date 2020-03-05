Taylor Swift-we are anchored, as the singer most important to 2019

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI, for its acronym in English), reveals the study Global Artist Charthere is the list of 10 most important artists of 2019 is.

The first place, the singer has Taylor Swift, with their seventh album Loverand reached three million copies sold in the first week. The us repeated it in the year 2014.

“Taylor Swift is the epitome of a star is truly global. She continues to grow as an artist and holds an incredibly strong connection with their fan base, while they develop further their sound with each album. It’s fun, you the award for “Global Recording Artist of the Year “for the second time,” said Frances Moore, managing Director of the IFPI, with a statement.

The second place in the list takes Ed Sheeran, and with this, their third appearance in this relationship. For his part, Post Malone rose a level and moved to the third place in the world well-known artists of 2019, with her third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

The top 10 complete new artists, and is anchored as they are by the order of appearance- Billie Eilish, Queen, Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Lady Gaga and The Beatles.

The choice of list is based on a global table, with the musicians, have a greater popularity, both in the case of streaming platforms, such as the sale of albums and singles digitally and physically.

fahl