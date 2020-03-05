The amazing routine of floor and gymnastics-rhythm-Beyoncé: video

Hobby

Katelyn Ohashi already has a replacement and it is Nia Denniswho surprises with a magnificent routine soil was close to the perfect touch.

Dennis, turner of the University of UCLA, was the viral quickly on social networks, because they were impressed with the quality of its movements and pirouettes in rhythm Beyoncéwhich got a evaluation of 9.975.

The music and her movements made perfect, that the environment outside is spectacular, your vehicle will not let you be discouraged.

People-to-people, viral video gymnast for 21 years, celebrities such as singer Alicia Keys and comedienne Ellen DeGeneres are the days were surprised by what performed Nia Dennis.

???????????? look at this unstoppable power and confidence!! ???????????? What just talking about how nothing gives you more power then being yourself! Shine @DennisNiaI ‘ m inspired!! ⁣

⁣

Going into the weekend like ????????♂️ ????????♂️ ????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/wd2EAvCATO — Alicia Keys (@Alicia keys) February 28, 2020

