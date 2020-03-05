‘The Black widow’: Scarlett Johansson’s floral print brand new poster for the great movie; Check it out!

In the film, the solo ‘Black Widow’ he won another incredible poster, published today (07) on during the panel discussion Marvel Studios in the CCXP 2019.

Check it out, along with the first trailer:

It reminds us that the film will be released in the cinemas, national Day-01-May-2020.

You take the time to see it:

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFbHF1f4_ME(/embed)

In addition to the Scarlett Johansson in the main role, the throw counts David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh and O. T. Fagbenle.

The production is under the direction of Cate Shortlandfrom the script Jac Schaeffer.