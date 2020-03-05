The conflict is even worse. The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt come into the war on the parents and the world

The the separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is full of UPS and downs. In spite of the attempts of re-commitment to the welfare of the children, the ex-couple continue to come to an agreement, and the children ressentidas with the situation.

According to the magazine “OK”, Maddox, 18 years old, he left full of bread, while Shilloh, 13, weeps with longing for the father.

“Maddox has no interest in a relationship with Brad. He has cut off all relations,” said a source to the magazine, the ‘OK Button.

The eldest child of Angelina Jolie came in this year at the University of Yonsei in South Korea, to study biochemistry, but, in spite of the geographical distance is still very close to his mother. “There is a chip on our shoulder, but because of the pain it seems that the actor has caused to your mother,” said the source. “It’s sad, because the Mall is part of the life of Maddox since he was a baby. But Brad doesn’t want to give up on the hope that one day you go to the next.

At the beginning of the process of a divorce, an investigation has been initiated, a the alleged attack on the Mall, the Maddox, while the actor was in a drunken state. The investigation has not come to any result, but Brad Pitt is fighting for the innocence. “It was the worst moment in his life, but he would not give up”. The actor is sober since then, and are accompanied by a member of alcoholics Anonymous and a therapist.

On the contrary, thea s with the other five children of the ex-couple will have the opportunity to visit the father at various times since the separation, and all the time you spend together, it starts to be a little.

Time to time with the children

In November 2018 Brad and Angelina have an agreement for custody of the childrento take into account, with the exception of Maddox, who does not want in the discussion. Since then, Brad and the children, all of them in the house,” he teaches you things such as your work has on the books that you love”, and made it a point not to be viewed by children. However, most of the time, which will continue to be spent with Angelina.

“Part of the problem is that Angelina takes the kids all over the place, be it shopping, or to a new show in the world. They even took the children to New york city, recorded for the upcoming feature film “those Who Wish Me Dead'”.

Angelina Jolie felt “down” for a Brad Pitt to marry

The situation is tense in the old Brangelina clan. “All of them except for Maddox, how to keep up with Brad and wants to spend more time with him. Shiloh, in particular, is unfortunately not spend enough time with him. You will send e-mail to tell him how she feels homesick and asks for you to be sad. It is devastating”.

In spite of the attempts of re-engagement, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, a strained relationship still have. The two communicate through their lawyers.

The ex-couple has three adopted children and three biological: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.