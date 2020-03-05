The Creator of the dresses, the says icon Angelina Jolie, she has never been with the actress in person

In their most iconic moments on the red carpet Angelina Jolie the company is in a glance Versace. The partnership is an ancient one. When he won the academy award for best supporting actress for the film “Girl, interrupted“in the year 2000, the star of a little black dress of the brand from Italy wore. In 2012, she crossed the red carpet in the same prize money with the little black dress of home-headed by Donatella Versace — the image of Angelina is shown with his right foot from the outside is unforgettable, a classic in this type of event. To promote during the tour of “Maleficent: the mistress of evil”, the “wedding fashion” if it was effective, again and again. In Rome, on Monday, the star’s long, has caused commotion with a little black dress.

“It is a partnership, a conversation. I dressed Angelina for a while, and I think I know what it’s like for you. Because of this lead, of course, never assume that he or she wants to use it. The first thing you have to ask, what are your ideas on a particular actress, you have to bear in mind in terms of the silhouette of the outfit and the color. After that, I want to the different designs, and it explains the choose the one you like best”, Donatella, in an exclusive interview with HER.

Angelina Jolie in Versace at the Rome photo: Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images

What is most interesting is that the relationship of Angelina with the designer, it’s all virtual. “I know from our conversations that we have written for each other, but we have never been together in person. However, in all these years, we were able to learn a lot. At the end of the day, what you wear says something about who you are. We are never just talking about the dress. All I can say is that Angelina is a sucker for the kids (and there are six), and my family. I think you are one of the most important parts of your life, and for that I admire you even more. It is not only one of the most beautiful women in the world, but it is also one of the best Actresses of our time. He could do what he wanted, but he put the family in the first place.”

Angelina Jolie in Versace at the 2012 photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

On the dress of the 2012 Oscars, the designer points out that the star that you really like the black on the red carpet. “But it asks for the details and make any outfit special. If this is the case, the dress had a slit on the side. She wanted a bold step for the women’s Trends, to be bold, unapologetic and, well, if you showed your beautiful leg through the slit, the image went viral and she made the dress iconic.”