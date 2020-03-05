The inconvenient time, in the Kim Kardashian ugly, had gesture with her sister Kourtney Kardashian

The Kardashian sisters (Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé) were dressed in their best clothes and came together with their mother, Kris Jenner, the People’s Choice Awards was celebrated this weekend in Santa Monica.

An event where the famous sisters were the real protagonists of the red carpet, and is that, in spite of the attention, with the styles and decided to participate in the gala, and Kardashian staged a moment of rather uncomfortable in front of the camera.

After posing in front of the media in the photo shoot, the Kardashian’s a few minutes spent to talk to some of the media. And while an interview with Kim and her sister Kourtney gives staged a moment of fairly uncomfortable.

Kim Kardashian no concerns, she had cut her sister Kourtney while she was talking to. A gesture, which is quite ugly from Kim that he’s Kourt with this face…

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uTzIhaotpg(/embed)

