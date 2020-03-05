the mother of Taylor Swift has a brain tumor

The fear that Andrea, that was one of your great support throughout his career, inspired one of the most moving songs from your last album, Soon You ‘ ll Get Better to translate-what’s-English) Very Soon, You’ll Be Better’in Taylor asked me, what would you do if you had one day on your page.

“The whole world wants to be your mother, clearly, is a very important figure for everyone. But in my case, is also my guide. Almost always, when I have to make a decision before I speak with her”, was recognized in this conversation.