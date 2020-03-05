The reason why Kim Kardashian needed three bodyguards for a photo shoot

We know that the opulence and extravagance are two of the characteristics that the members of the Kardashian family. Therefore, it is not surprising that for one of the last sessions photos Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, the oldest of the sisters is required, the service of three bodyguard… or Yes. What is the reason, why Kim Kardashian wanted to include safety extra?

The photo-session complies with the presentation of the new perfumes that bring the three sisters only just on the market: Diamonds Collection. The scents will be distributed in bottles of three colors: yellow, purple, and white.













The photo shoot we can see, three members of the Guild, Kardashian is dressed in overalls colors pink and combed in the same way, with a braid of combed low and the hair, without a trace of a pony, the cover you in the face

Now, the big question is: why Kim Kardashian told with three bodyguards for the meeting? Because in this picture, the sisters appear, and she wore diamonds to the value of 30 million dollars, and after the theft with a gun, which he suffered Kim in Paris three years ago, for sure is little.





As revealed TMZthe three men took the diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz and transported to the place of the meeting, which is to protect, ensure, the three sisters, while they drove about. The end result of the photos, Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian wear the body covered with precious stones, which by their silhouettes glow impressively.









It was also known that Kim Kardashian took the ring of engagement, gifted Kanye West in 2013, a diamond-oval 15 carat, which is used only rarely, and after the attack on the hotel in the French capital.

Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian

Another rings, to see the Kardashian in the promotion of their new fragrance a diamond, emerald 20 carats, which is a replica of that Kanye gave Kim three years ago and lost in the theft of Paris. Thanks to the services of Lorraine Schwartz could have foreseen the same.







