The story of a marriage: Scarlett Johansson & Adam Driver going through a complicated divorce in new trailer – News-movie

A film by Noah Baumbach come to the sign at the end of December.

“Sometimes, at the end can be a start.” This is the new trailer for the story of a wedding in the highly anticipated film, Noah Baumbach.

The story follows the exciting journey of Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and Charlie (Adam Driver), who have decided to begin the process of divorce, but the question of how it affects the child, while at the same time, you will have to live with the consequences of such a separation, and the issue, all of this is rounded off by this point. Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, and Merritt Wever, round out the cast.

It was shown at festivals in Toronto and Venice, A Different Story (in the original), received numerous accolades from the press including those from the AdoroCinema!), already tipped as a strong contender for next year’s awards. In the premiere, the series is planned for the 6. December.